Pep Guardiola Makes Transfer Window Admission When Asked About Chances fo Promoting Man City Youth Players

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola opened up on whether or not he would be promoting some of the club's top youth products into the first-team set-up for next season.

City’s Elite Development Squad is starting to churn out top prospects for the Premier League outfit to select from.

Not only has Stockport-born Phil Foden made his way from the bottom of the pipeline all the way into Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven on a consistent basis, but plenty of other youngsters are lighting up the youth ranks of English football.

Academy stars such as Liam Delap, Tommy Doyle, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Cole Palmer, and many others have all broken into Pep Guardiola’s first team squad at times this season.

When asked if some of those players would cement themselves as senior players for next season, Pep Guardiola was hesitant to make any promises.

“Maybe. I won't say because it can confuse the young players."

He continued by praising the current EDS manager, who some believe is largely responsible for the incredible success seen at youth level at the City Football Academy this season.

"I am delighted with Enzo Maresca in the EDS, I have a feeling he will be an incredible manager, like I had with Mikel Arteta.”

Pep Guardiola continued, “It depends on how many players we have, how many we sign. There are two or three who will be regularly training with us and involved with the squad.”

Phil Foden will be the beacon of light for the academy stars to keep fighting for a place in Manchester City’s first team. After all, you don’t invest £200 million in your training facilities to shoo away emerging prospects...

