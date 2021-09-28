Pep Guardiola Makes Worrying Admission About Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Ahead of PSG vs Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he does 'not know how to stop' the PSG front three ahead of their Champions League showdown on Tuesday.

The statistically best defence in Europe will face off with arguably the most talented attacking force in world football, as Manchester City face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the match, Pep Guardiola has raved about PSG's front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Catalan boss did not shy away from pointing out that he may not have the answer to shutting down such a supremely talented trio of attacking players.

"I don't know this amount of quality, I don't know how to stop them. They are so good, the talent to control they are so difficult," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.

Guardiola went on to say, "You have to defend well without the ball and let them run when we have the ball. They are exceptional players, everyone knows it, all of them so good. Individually and they combine so good."

Manchester City's rock-solid defensive pairing of Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias have picked up right where the latter and John Stones left off last season - conceding only one goal in the Blues' first six Premier League games this campaign.

Despite that, the backline will face its most formidable test thus far in Paris on Tuesday night, which could be the real bellwether for the Premier League champion's rearguard.

