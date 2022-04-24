Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Makes Worrying Manchester City Admission Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Manchester City hailed Oleksandr Zinchenko for his 'exceptional' display in his side's 5-1 win against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon but was critical of the defence ahead of Real Madrid's visit to the Etihad Stadium next week.

It’s safe to say that the 2021/22 season has been one to forget for Oleksandr Zinchenko so far, having made just 21 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City since the start of the campaign.

With niggling injuries, Joao Cancelo’s exceptional displays at left-back keeping him out of the side and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine emerging as unexpected hurdles at different points of the campaign, the 25-year-old has had a tough time of things after shining at the European Championships last summer.

However, Nathan Ake’s injury combined with his crucial role off the bench in Bernardo Silva’s goal against Brighton earned the full-back and left-sided midfielder a start in Manchester City’s latest 5-1 win against Watford.

Speaking after City's latest victory, Pep Guardiola was extremely complimentary about Zinchenko's performance after calls from a large section of the fanbase this season for the club to sign a natural left-back this summer.

Exceptional. Oleks (Zinchenko) is another player who is so reliable. We will never forget what he has done these three or four years, not playing in his natural position," the Manchester City manager said.

Guardiola's assessment of Zinchenko’s outing was quite accurate, as the Ukrainian set up the opener with a fizzed-in delivery for Gabriel Jesus to tap the ball home and tracked back to put in an incredible challenge on goal-bound Emmanuel Dennis to preserve City's narrow lead in the first-half.

In addition, it is key to pay heed to Guardiola’s comments about the former Shakhtar Donestk man always rising to the occasion at left-back, despite being a midfielder by trade - since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

On the other hand, the 51-year-old was not as encouraging in his analysis of the Premier League champions’ defensive showing against the 19th placed side.

Guardiola added: “Today (against Watford) defensively, the Manchester City back four was not good enough."

With moments such as Hassane Kamara’s strike prior to which City failed to deal with the goalscorer's linkup with Emmanuel Dennis, who was also gifted a clear run on goal by Joao Cancelo, it is understandable why Guardiola was miffed with his side's shaky performances at the back.

As City prepare to face Real Madrid on Tuesday, the defence will have to take note of Oleksandr Zinchenko’s herculean display and try to replicate it against one of Europe’s most feared sides. 

