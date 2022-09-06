Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Cannot Rely Solely On Erling Haaland

Haaland has had an incredible start to life as a Manchester City player, scoring a remarkable ten goals in his first six Premier League games and he looks to have added an extra dimension to City's game.

While the Norwegian is capable of being involved in The Cityzens' neat interplay, he also offers a more direct route to goal thanks to his hold-up play and incredible movement, something which the Sky Blues were lacking over the last few seasons without a recognised striker.

With Haaland in the team, the Sky Blues have looked incredibly dangerous this season, with the Manchester natives maintaining an unbeaten record thus far in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Cityzens looked incredibly threatening in an attacking sense in their 4-2 and 6-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, which were both games Haaland bagged a hat-trick in.

The Norwegian's almost supernatural goalscoring record thus far in England has led many to believe that the striker will play a key role in any potential Champions League success for the club.

Haaland has an equally impressive record in the European competition, with the striker netting 23 goals in 19 Champions League games.

Considering his stupendous record so far in the Premier League and his proven quality in Europe, it is unsurprising that many believe the forward will prove to be the final piece of the jigsaw in City's hunt for Champions League glory.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, City boss Guardiola insisted in his pre-Sevilla press conference that European success hinges on his whole team performing as a unit and that his side cannot rely solely upon Haaland if they want to succeed in Europe. “All the players who come here were brought here by the club to make us better, that makes sense,” he told Mancity.com.

“If we rely on Erling’s (Haaland's) shoulders, we will not win the Champions League.

“Hopefully, we can do it (win the trophy). He came here because we convinced him. We didn’t have strikers and he felt he could play with us. He has settled well, like with Julian (Alvarez) and the other new players.

“I understand completely why everyone is talking about Erling but I have six new players and I want them to settle as quickly as possible.

“We won't win just because of Erling but he has a special talent, and he can help us solve problems, definitely. But if we don't play well, we will not win.”

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Guardiola is correct in the sense that no team can achieve any level of success relying solely on one player's performances, as it is ultimately a team game. However, it is hard to argue that the signing of Haaland provides them with a much greater chance of finally securing a Champions League trophy.

Those 'problems' that Guardiola refers to were plain to see in City's capitulation against Real Madrid in the semi-final of the tournament last season.

The Sky Blues squandered several chances against the Spanish giants before they staged their incredible comeback in the latter minutes of the second leg, but if The Cityzens had a finisher of Haaland's calibre on the pitch it is likely the tie would've been wrapped up way before things devolved in the way that they did.

While Guardiola is correct in what he's said, it is hard to argue against the belief that the Norway striker gives City a greater chance of finally securing a Champions League trophy.

