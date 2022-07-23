Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Sold Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko And Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City have had a fairly uncharacteristic summer in terms of outgoings this window. The Cityzens have lost Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling over the last month.

The reigning Premier League champions are never usually a 'selling club' in the transfer window, especially to fellow Premier League clubs. However, Pep Guardiola has revealed why the trio all left the club.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The City boss seemingly confirmed that all three players left in search of more regular game-time, but that he would have liked to have kept them at the club. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said: "No (the outgoings weren't guaranteed) because I was incredibly happy with Gabriel, Oleks and Raheem, if they stayed longer there would be no problem. They proved last year how good they are.

"But sometimes the players want more, and the club feel it is the right moment to do it. But the most important thing is they leave happy with the club and what they have done.

"Chelsea and Arsenal have paid the money that is fair. And the discussions were perfect, Txiki (Begiristain) told me. Good for both sides and really friendly."

Guardiola also went on to explain how all three of the former City men possess a trait that the manager looks for in any potential new arrival. He explained: "One of the things I am trying to discover is if he is a nice guy.

"I don’t like to work much with guys who are not nice. When you have a locker room and the chemistry is good, that is worth more than hours of tactics.

"This summer we have bought some exceptional people. And the rest we know each other. And we are sad because Raheem, Gabriel and Oleks were incredibly beloved. Since I arrived in Manchester, the chemistry has been incredible. It makes things good for me."

The City boss will be hoping that the loss of three 'beloved' players doesn't affect the atmosphere in the changing room too much. However, the additions of players such as Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, who are both known for having great character, should help offset the impact of three big losses within the squad.

