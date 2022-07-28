Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City's Style Won't Change To Accommodate New Signings

Pep Guardiola is famous for having a certain style of football he wants his teams to play, so it is no surprise that this won't change despite Manchester City's new signings this window. The club will welcome Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega into their squad for the new campaign. 

Haaland was the most high-profile addition of the four, with the striker being the long-awaited Sergio Aguero replacement. Alvarez is capable of playing in any position in City's front three, Phillips will likely play second fiddle to Rodri and Stefan Ortega will be back up for Ederson. 

Erling Haaland

There had been suggestions following Haaland's signing that the Cityzens would have to change their system to accommodate the Norwegian striker, however, Guardiola has made it clear that he has no plans to diverge from the style of play that has proved to be so successful for the Sky Blues. 

Speaking to Mancity.com, the City manager said: “We are not going to change the way we play. We’re going to adapt the quality that the players have to be involved in the way we play, but we are not going to change the way we play.

“Why should we change the way we play when we did really quite well in these last seasons?

“But we want Erling, Julian and Kalvin, and of course, Stefan, we want the best of them, the best version of them, adapting what you want to play.

“I’m pretty sure it’s happened. It’s (been) just a few days together, but the feeling is really good for all of them.”

Given how quickly Haaland adapted to life in the Bundesliga and Borussia Dortmund's system, it would be no surprise if he adjusted to Guardiola's system in a similar fashion. Kalvin Phillips played in a similar system under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, who was insistent on a possession-orientated, press-heavy style of play, which should stand him in good stead for his time at City. 

Given Guardiola's comments, it would seem the other two new signings have also been quick to take to the Spaniard's methods. If all of City's new signings, particularly Haaland, adapt to Guardiola's system with ease then you would expect the Sky Blues to have another dominant campaign. 

