Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City's Transfer Business Is Done

After confirming the signing of Sergio Gomez this week it appears Manchester City are all but done in the transfer window.

Gomez became City's third signing of the season in what has been an unusually busy transfer window for the club. The Cityzens have welcomed Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega to the club, as well as Julian Alvarez who was signed in January last season.

But the club have sold several important players to fellow Premier League clubs this window, which is uncharacteristic of the Sky Blues. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both made the switch to Arsenal, while Raheem Sterling joined fellow London natives Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It also seemed Nathan Ake was on the verge of joining Sterling at Stamford Bridge before City made a u-turn and decided to keep the Dutchman at the club.

However, while it has been an unusual summer in terms of departures, the club have still brought more players in than they have lost, and allowing players to leave when they no longer want to stay at the club has always been their policy.

When asked about the transfer window today in his press conference, Guardiola gave a very straightforward answer, via The Manchester Evening News he said: "(is the window done?) Apparently yeah. If someone move or if there's a problem we don't expect."

So barring an £80million+ bid by Barcelona for Bernardo Silva, which seems unlikely given the Spanish side's current finances, it would seem that there will be no further movement either in or out of the club.

All in all, despite the departures, it has been a fairly successful transfer window at the Etihad. The signing of Erling Haaland alone makes The Cityzens strong favourites for the league title and they've also added much-needed depth in the defensive midfield and left-back areas by signing Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: