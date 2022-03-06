Pep Guardiola Name-Checks Seven Manchester City Stars Among Huge Praise Following Manchester United Demolition

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was keen to praise his side after their win on derby day, and reserved special praise for his side's performance in the second-half, including seven names in particular.

The Premier League champions proved the city of Manchester is blue via an emphatic 4-1 victory over cross-town rivals Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez etched their name onto the scoresheet twice respectively, as Manchester City proved they are simply in a league of their own, during the encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

After his side reigned supreme in the Manchester Derby, Pep Guardiola summed up his thoughts on Manchester City’s demolition job.

“We played really well," Pep Guardiola opened.

IMAGO / PA Images Twitter: iF2is IMAGO / Sportimage

"People can say everything, I know the respect I have for (Manchester) United, the quality and physicality and personality in most cases. But when Kyle (Walker) was excellent today, sometimes I couldn’t see this level. Unfortunately, he was out of many games."

“When Joao (Cancelo), Bernardo (Silva), Kevin (De Bruyne), Jack (Grealish), Rodri were involved, we could rest with the ball and wingers Riyad (Mahrez) and Jack (Grealish) attracted opponents and made space for others."

"We did really well in this process, every decision made was good and that’s why we won”, Pep Guardiola explained after the clash.

The Sky Blues manager’s in-depth summary is bang on the money, as it certainly looked like every Manchester City player at the Etihad was executing their instructions at hand, and the result was an indication of truly scintillating displays.

Pep Guardiola went on to laud his side’s second half display in particular, saying, “If the second half is not our best, I don't know what we have to do. I'm so demanding but I know my limits, the players' limits. We didn't concede one shot on target in the second-half and United were eight games without defeat.”

Pep Guardiola must be over the moon as his Manchester City side truly meant business in a game where things could have gone awry.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra