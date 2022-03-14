Pep Guardiola Names One Manchester City Star That Can Do Everything

Pep Guardiola has offered an insight into Bernardo Silva's strengths, and how he tends to use the Manchester City midfielder's talent to get the very best out of him.

After a summer of speculation, when Bernardo Silva looked set to walk through the Manchester City exit door, his decision to ultimately stay at the club has been a reminder of just how tremendously talented he has always been.

While the Portuguese international’s 2018/19 season will always be remembered for his tireless displays as a right-winger, operating in central midfield this term has seen his game hit unforeseen heights.

So much so that admirers of the magisterial technician have crowned him as arguably the most in-form midfielder in Europe this campaign - which showcases just how astonishingly versatile he is.

Pep Guardiola is the brain behind Manchester City’s number 20’s positional shift this season, as he discussed what makes Bernardo Silva so special and how he likes to utilise his star man, during a recent interview with Sky Sports.

IMAGO / Colorsport Guardiola explained, “Bernardo Silva can do everything. Offensively, defensively, he can do everything you can do." IMAGO / Colorsport "He can play six positions. This is important. He likes to go inside but coming from outside. Being already inside he struggles a little but we have to understand." IMAGO / PA Images

Continuing, Guardiola told Sky Sports, "When opponents like Everton sit back so, so deep and everyone closes gaps inside, for players who play there it is not easy. You can ask these things of intelligent players and he is. When it happens, he understands it."

The Spanish coach is known to challenge his players from a tactical perspective, having a tendency to make subtle yet monumental tweaks in order to hit opponents where it hurts the most.

The fact that Bernardo Silva is possibly the most receptive player in the Manchester City squad to these adjustments explains why he has been his side’s ultimate go-to man this season.

