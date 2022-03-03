Pep Guardiola Names Manchester City Star 'Most Likely' to Become Manager Following Playing Career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named one player within his current Etihad first-team set-up as having a chance of becoming a manager in the future, speaking during a new feature with Sky Sports.

Prior to becoming a manager, infamously starting off at Barcelona B, Pep Guardiola enjoyed a very successful playing career, turning out for teams including Barcelona, AS Roma and the Spanish national team in particular.

At the Camp Nou, Guardiola was made captain, and ended his playing career at the club with an impressive collection of six La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and the infamous 1992 European Cup.

However, Pep Guardiola has experienced an even more successful managerial career, assembling what many see as the greatest team of all-time during his return to Barcelona between 2008 and 2012.

In his four seasons there, he won 14 trophies; including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues in the process. Guardiola added a further seven trophies to his cabinet while at Bayern Munich, including three Bundesliga titles.

This has led to the Catalan coach to being widely regarded as one of the best football managers of all time and for some, the greatest.

Now at Manchester City, the Catalan is into his sixth season at the English club has got to know the majority of his players very well, with most of them being there for the main part of his tenure.

When questioned this week by Sky Sports on who in his current Manchester City squad would succeed at managing, Pep Guardiola suggested German international, Ilkay Gundogan for the role of the boss.

“Midfield players. I think (Ilkay) Gundogan would be,” he said.

“Midfield players have a chance to be managers, and players who think of the game of football as a whole, not just thinking of me, me, me. When these guys start to understand the game as a group, as a whole, they have the challenge to be a manager."

It is perhaps not the most surprising fact that the Manchester City boss has chosen Gundogan as his first choice for managing, given the German midfielder’s level head on and off the pitch.

One of City’s vice-captains, often leading the team in the past two seasons, along with being of a composed manner, Ilkay Gundogan certainly possesses the various qualities needed for a role in management.

Manchester City won’t be needing a new manager just yet though, with Pep Guardiola’s position being very firm in place due to the Catalan’s vast success in Manchester.

