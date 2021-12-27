Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Names 'Most Important Player' As One of His Greatest Ever Man City Signings

    Pep Guardiola has named one Manchester City player as 'the most important' in his side, whilst also crediting the same player as being one of his greatest ever signings for the club since arriving in 2016.
    Author:

    It is impossible to imagine Manchester City without Ederson in between the sticks, such is the impact of a goalkeeper on the most dominant side in English football at present.

    The Brazilian stopper is the ultimate Pep Guardiola number one; incredible with the ball at his feet, a proactive 'sweeper keeper', and a reliable shot-stopper when called upon.

    As per the official club website, Guardiola recognises Ederson’s brilliance, and when asked if he is one of the club’s greatest ever signings, he replied, “Absolutely. I completely agree.”

    Guardiola elaborated on how the recent version of the Brazilian number one might just be his very best, exclaiming, “He has been consistent in this period. I had a feeling that in the last three or four games, he even made a step forward.

    Read More

    I had the feeling when he came back from the previous international break with Brazil that he was a little bit low. Sometimes, it happens. In a season, it’s impossible to sustain the whole time. But in the last two, three weeks in the training sessions and games, I feel we have seen the best Eddie we have”, the Spanish boss explained.

    The three-time Premier League winner opened up on the impact of the goalkeeping staff on Ederson’s constant improvement, saying, “The work Richard (Wright) and Xabi (Mancisdor) do is incredible. City have incredible staff. Xabi was here before I arrived and how they improve ‘keepers is incredible.”

    Guardiola also revealed his thoughts on why the Brazilian international is City’s most crucial player, “I would say the ‘keeper is the most important player on the team, more than a striker, the ‘keeper is fundamental. Eddie has been brilliant since he came to Manchester.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0046710289h
    News

    Man City Official Named as Recipient of Global Soccer Award in Dubai

    just now
    imago1008223106h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Names 'Most Important Player' As One of His Greatest Ever Man City Signings

    36 seconds ago
    imago1008853172h
    News

    "They Have a Different Football Style" - Joao Cancelo Names Man City's Closest Premier League Title Contenders

    1 hour ago
    imago1008860673h
    News

    "Soon to be Player of the Month", "Louder For the Haters at the Back!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Recent Performance of Star Forward

    1 hour ago
    imago1007761939h
    News

    "Who's That?" - Pep Guardiola Spotted Rising Star Six Years Ago During Visit to Man City

    2 hours ago
    imago1008166271h
    News

    One Man City Player Credited With Aiding 'Impressive' Training Sessions By James McAtee

    3 hours ago
    imago1007797079h
    Transfer Rumours

    Clubs in England, Spain, and the Netherlands Circle for Man City Midfielder - Player 'Intent' on Playing at the 'Highest Level'

    4 hours ago
    Jack Grealish Cover
    News

    Jack Grealish Reveals One Aspect of Man City Life That Makes Him 'Pinch Himself'

    7 hours ago