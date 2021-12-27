Pep Guardiola Names 'Most Important Player' As One of His Greatest Ever Man City Signings

Pep Guardiola has named one Manchester City player as 'the most important' in his side, whilst also crediting the same player as being one of his greatest ever signings for the club since arriving in 2016.

It is impossible to imagine Manchester City without Ederson in between the sticks, such is the impact of a goalkeeper on the most dominant side in English football at present.

The Brazilian stopper is the ultimate Pep Guardiola number one; incredible with the ball at his feet, a proactive 'sweeper keeper', and a reliable shot-stopper when called upon.

As per the official club website, Guardiola recognises Ederson’s brilliance, and when asked if he is one of the club’s greatest ever signings, he replied, “Absolutely. I completely agree.”

Guardiola elaborated on how the recent version of the Brazilian number one might just be his very best, exclaiming, “He has been consistent in this period. I had a feeling that in the last three or four games, he even made a step forward.”

“I had the feeling when he came back from the previous international break with Brazil that he was a little bit low. Sometimes, it happens. In a season, it’s impossible to sustain the whole time. But in the last two, three weeks in the training sessions and games, I feel we have seen the best Eddie we have”, the Spanish boss explained.

The three-time Premier League winner opened up on the impact of the goalkeeping staff on Ederson’s constant improvement, saying, “The work Richard (Wright) and Xabi (Mancisdor) do is incredible. City have incredible staff. Xabi was here before I arrived and how they improve ‘keepers is incredible.”

Guardiola also revealed his thoughts on why the Brazilian international is City’s most crucial player, “I would say the ‘keeper is the most important player on the team, more than a striker, the ‘keeper is fundamental. Eddie has been brilliant since he came to Manchester.”

