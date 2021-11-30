Pep Guardiola Names One Advantage Liverpool Have Over Man City in Premier League Title Race

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City do not have the reliable goalscorers Liverpool possess, and will need to find their goals from all over the squad this season.

Since the departure of Sergio Agüero to FC Barcelona in the summer, Manchester City have lacked a reliable goalscorer.

The club did try to sign three-time Golden Boot winner Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur throughout the summer transfer window, but any move failed to materialise. The same occurred with Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended up joining local rivals, Manchester United.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference before a midweek crucial clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola was asked whether the variety of goalscorers this season is vital in ensuring Manchester City are successful.

"If we don't do it, we wouldn't qualify for the Champions League," the Catalan began.

"In the top leagues, the scorers, we are not there. (Mohamed) Salah, (Sadio) Mane; we are not in the top seven or eight (goalscorers). If we don't attack as a team, we don't survive."

Guardiola continued, "The league we have done so far is exceptional. The way we are playing is exceptional. The toughest month of the season is ahead of us, we have a good team."

Pep Guardiola noting the reliability of Liverpool's goalscorers is a fair point.

The Reds forwards make up three of the top four goalscorers in the Premier League so far this season.

Mohamed Salah is on fire and currently leads the race with an emphatic 11 goals. Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané have also contributed too, with the pair sitting on seven goals each.

In comparison, Manchester City do not have anyone in the top 10 of that list, with Bernardo Silva the club's highest scorer in the Premier League so far with four goals to his name.

Perhaps this more than anything highlights Pep Guardiola's point where he exclaimed, 'if we don't attack as a team, we don't survive'.

