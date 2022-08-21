Pep Guardiola Says He Has 'No Doubts' About Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has had a fairly slow start to life as a Manchester City player, having only played one minute of football so far this campaign. However, despite his lack of game time thus far, the former Leeds United man has received the backing of his new manager.

Phillips was signed last month from Leeds for a fee believed to be around £42million, making him the club's third signing of the summer. The defensive midfielder comes to the club highly rated, thanks to his performances while in Yorkshire as well as his impressive displays for England at last year's Euros.

The 26-year-old first started making waves in the 2018-19 Championship season when Marcelo Bielsa converted Phillips into a defensive midfielder. The Yorkshireman had been deployed as a box-to-box player for most of his career before the switch but appeared to be a natural in his new position.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, Guardiola revealed that he was unaware of Phillips until his former mentor Bielsa brought up the midfielder's name in a conversation between the two.

"He (Bielsa) spoke about him three or four years ago in the first or second season and he spoke about him. It was in the Championship and it was the first time I realised Kalvin played for Leeds.

"He spoke with me and said he was a guy who is really good, maybe not for now for Manchester City but he can play in a top team maybe one day.

After he proved Marcelo was not wrong and he was promoted in the Premier League, played for the national team and that is to his credit. After Fernandinho decided to go to Brazil, we were looking for a holding midfielder and we thought he was perfect for us."

Phillips has endured an uneventful start to his City career thus far, having only played one minute of football against West ham and missing the Bournemouth game through injury.

But despite this tough start, his manager remains fully behind him. He said: "We don't have doubts. He's an England player and made incredible improvements as a player since working with Marcelo Bielsa. He's British, which helps a lot in the Premier League.

"Last season he had injuries and we have to be careful right now because the little disturbance that he had right now we try to avoid in the future and he's going to adapt. He has to know some things we are doing and Rodri right now is a step ahead of him in the position but from September there is a game every three days and we will need him and he will prove his value."

On the basis of Guardiola's comments, it would seem that Phillips will see much more game time once the season begins to ramp up in terms of fixtures and we see more midweek games being played. This is generally when the Spaniard favours squad rotation so it is almost certain the England man will begin to start more games in the near future.

