Pep Guardiola Nominated For Premier League Manager Of The Month

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is no stranger to individual accolades, and he could receive another after being nominated for Premier League manager of the month for the month of August.

Manchester City went unbeaten in August, with just the one blip against Newcastle United in that exciting 3-3 draw.

Guardiola is one of five managers nominated, all of which individually had brilliant months for different reasons.

Pep Guardiola has been nominated for manager of the month. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Manager Of The Month Nominees:

Mikel Arteta: P5 W5 D0 L0 GF13 GA4 GD+9

Teams played: Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester, Aston Villa and Fulham.

Antonio Conte: P5 W3 D2 L0 GF10 GA4 GD+6

Teams played: Southampton, Wolves, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, West Ham

Pep Guardiola: P5 W4 D1 L0 GF19 GA5 GD+14

Teams played: West Ham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Bournemouth.

Graham Potter: P5 W3 D1 L1 GF6 GA3 GD+3

Teams played: Manchester United, West Ham, Leeds United, Fulham, Newcastle United

Marco Silva: P5 W2 D1 L2 GF8 GA7 GD+1

Teams played: Liverpool, Brighton, Arsenal, Tottenham, Wolves.

It is tough to say who deserves the award outright, but Mikel Arteta's month was as close to perfect as you can possible get from a manager. Five wins from five games, all of which were quite comfortable.

Guardiola had an impressive month, but the one slip against Newcastle may work against him. Elsewhere, Marco Silva and Graham Potter's performances must be commended, and Antonio Conte had a great month in establishing Spurs as possible title contenders.

Who will win the award?

