Pep Guardiola Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month Award for December - Mikel Arteta, Antonio Conte, Jurgen Klopp Included

Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for December, the top-flight have confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The Manchester City coach is looking to win back-to-back Premier League Manager of the Month awards for the first time since January/February 2021, after securing the prize for the club's performances during last November.

The Premier League champions endured a hugely impressive run in the Premier League during a heavily congested festive month, registering seven victories from seven scheduled matches - propelling themselves to the top of the table by a clear margin.

At the time of Guardiola's nomination, Manchester City sit an impressive ten points clear at the top of the table, with their nearest competitors being Chelsea and Liverpool, in second and third place respectively.

Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees for December:

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Antonio Conte, Tottenham

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

You can vote for your Premier League Manager of the Month here.

Securing the Premier League Manager of the Month award in December for Pep Guardiola would secure his place as the third highest multiple winner of the prize in Premier League history.

At present, Pep Guardiola is tied on 10 successes in the category alongside the current West Ham United manager David Moyes, only sitting behind Sir Alex Ferguson (27) and Arsene Wenger (15).

Pep Guardiola has become Manchester City's third nominee for the official Premier League awards for December, after both Joao Cancelo and Raheem Sterling were nominated for the Player of the Month award for the same month after their instrumental contributions to the club's successes.

