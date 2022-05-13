Pep Guardiola Nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season Award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the 2021/2022 Premier League Manager of the Season award, the competition has confirmed on Friday.

Pep Guardiola's title-chasing Manchester City squad are closing in on their fourth Premier League crown in the last five seasons, despite continued and intense pressure from Liverpool in second position.

As the ongoing season edges towards it's conclusion, with Manchester City having just two games remaining in the final week, the Premier League have announced which of the competition's managers are up for a showpiece accolade.

That is the Premier League's Manager of the Season award for the 2021/2022 campaign, with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly nominated for the award after yet another stellar season at the Etihad Stadium.

At the time of the nominees being released by the Premier League, Manchester City have played 36 games thus far, winning 28 of those matches, drawing five, and losing just three across the course of the campaign. In the 36 matches played up until the point of nominations being released, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have scored a staggering 94 goals, conceding just 22 in the process.

As is the case in the race for the Premier League title, Pep Guardiola will also face competition for this particular accolade from Liverpool's German head coach, Jurgen Klopp - who has also been included among the five final nominees.

Alongside Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are Brentford's Thomas Frank, Newcastle's Eddie Howe, as well as Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira - all of whom have had stellar seasons in their own regard.

Manchester City will be hoping that an imminent Premier League title win - their fourth in the last five seasons - will be enough to swing votes in the direction of their Catalan manager.

The Etihad outfit are just two wins away from winning the top-flight crown once again, as they take on West Ham at the London Stadium, and Aston Villa at home on the final weekend of Premier League action in just over seven days time.

You can vote Pep Guardiola as your Premier League Manager of the Season here.

