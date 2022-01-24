Pep Guardiola Offers Disappointment in Southampton Result But Shines Light on Manchester City Performance

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reflected on his sides disappointing draw with Southampton at St Mary's in the Premier League on Saturday, as Aymeric Laporte cancelled out Kyle Walker-Peters' early strike.

City, who had won 12 consecutive matches in the Premier League coming in Saturday’s fixture, had to settle for a point against Southampton for the second time this season.

The Blues dropped points for just the fifth time in the league this season, as Aymeric Laporte equalised in the second-half, after Kyle Walker-Peters gave the Saints the lead inside the opening ten minutes with a superb strike.

Raheem Sterling missed a glorious opportunity late into the first-half, while efforts from Phil Foden and Rodri forced Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster into work early into the second-half.

Aymeric Laporte would head City level on 65th minute, after the Spain international got on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick to score his third goal of the season.

City's draw leaves them nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, after Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the frustrating first-half and the full-time result, Pep Guardiola thought that his side 'played really well' at St Mary's on Saturday evening.

Reflecting on the result post-match, Guardiola said, "We played really well. Unfortunately, in the first half we conceded a goal, but I think this was one of our best performances of the season, by far. They were incredibly organised and this is one of the best performances we played against them."

“Yes, the result was not good, but in terms of performance and the way we played, it was excellent," the Catalan continued.

Guardiola went on to say, "We played better than in the Arsenal game, when we won, and today we drew. Sometimes you deserve it and you don't win, but the way we played here was excellent.”

