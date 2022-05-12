Pep Guardiola Offers His First Reaction to Manchester City's Signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared his first thoughts on Erling Haaland joining his frighteningly good team from next season, after their merciless display against Bruno Lage's Wolves side on Wednesday night.

As Manchester City took Wolves to the cleaners with a 5-1 drubbing on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrogged Liverpool’s goalscoring tally in the Premier League this season by reaching a staggering 94 goals.

The numbers are even more impressive when put into context, as Manchester City are a mere three goals away from matching the treble-winning Manchester United team’s goal tally of 97 - who also happen to be the fifth-highest scoring side in Premier League history.

The aforementioned statistic coming without the presence of a natural striker.

While Kevin De Bruyne’s phenomenal four-goal display at Molineux was understandably the hot topic of conversation, several opposition fans also expressed their dread at the prospect of witnessing Erling Haaland in action for an attacking ensemble that is already arguably the best in Europe.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media After his side regained their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table through the win over Bruno Lage’s side, Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on how he feels about the Norwegian joining Manchester City next season. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media “Good signing for the future, coming for many years hopefully," the Manchester City manager began. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

"I'm pretty sure he'll adapt perfectly. I like to work with good players, they make you a good manager. Incredible young talent, we'll help him as good as possible”, he commented."

Pep Guardiola continued, “I never thought the defensive situation depends on a central defender, nor goals depend on a striker. He's scored a lot in his career and we're going to help him. We'll not give him [sole] responsibility to score.”

While Pep Guardiola is playing down the frightening potential of adding Erling Haaland to this Manchester City side, the former RB Salzburg man's ruthlessness in front of goal would be enhanced by this tremendous Etihad attack that create chances for fun.

