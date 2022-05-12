Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Offers His First Reaction to Manchester City's Signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has shared his first thoughts on Erling Haaland joining his frighteningly good team from next season, after their merciless display against Bruno Lage's Wolves side on Wednesday night.

As Manchester City took Wolves to the cleaners with a 5-1 drubbing on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrogged Liverpool’s goalscoring tally in the Premier League this season by reaching a staggering 94 goals.

The numbers are even more impressive when put into context, as Manchester City are a mere three goals away from matching the treble-winning Manchester United team’s goal tally of 97 - who also happen to be the fifth-highest scoring side in Premier League history.

The aforementioned statistic coming without the presence of a natural striker.

While Kevin De Bruyne’s phenomenal four-goal display at Molineux was understandably the hot topic of conversation, several opposition fans also expressed their dread at the prospect of witnessing Erling Haaland in action for an attacking ensemble that is already arguably the best in Europe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011921201h

After his side regained their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table through the win over Bruno Lage’s side, Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on how he feels about the Norwegian joining Manchester City next season.

imago1010793845h

Good signing for the future, coming for many years hopefully," the Manchester City manager began.

imago1010793972h

"I'm pretty sure he'll adapt perfectly. I like to work with good players, they make you a good manager. Incredible young talent, we'll help him as good as possible”, he commented."

Pep Guardiola continued, “I never thought the defensive situation depends on a central defender, nor goals depend on a striker. He's scored a lot in his career and we're going to help him. We'll not give him [sole] responsibility to score.”

While Pep Guardiola is playing down the frightening potential of adding Erling Haaland to this Manchester City side, the former RB Salzburg man's ruthlessness in front of goal would be enhanced by this tremendous Etihad attack that create chances for fun.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011764677h
News

Arsenal Have 'Formalised' a €50 Million Bid For Manchester City Star Following Erling Haaland Announcement

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011937175h (1)
News

Manchester City's Defensive Injury Crisis Grows to FIVE Players as Duo Sustain Problems Ahead of West Ham Clash

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011937169h
Transfer Rumours

Raheem Sterling 'Very Intent' on Playing Under Premier League Manager With 'Guarantees' Given to Manchester City Star

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011820851h
News

What Manchester City Think of the Erling Haaland Deal Inside the Club

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1007770096h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City On Course to Sanction Gabriel Jesus Sale to Arsenal With Transfer Fee Revealed

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1011941983h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Wolves 1-5 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen13 hours ago
imago1011940879h
News

Manchester City Suffer Major Defensive Injury Blow in Premier League Clash

By Harry Siddall13 hours ago
imago1011872724h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall16 hours ago