Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pep Guardiola Offers Honest Assessment of Aston Villa Boss Steven Gerrard and his Managerial Ability

    Pep Guardiola believes Aston Villa will be a tougher opponent than their spot in the Premier League table suggests, and new boss Steven Gerrard is exactly why that will be the case.
    Author:

    With just one month in the calendar year remaining, Manchester City and Aston Villa have been trending in nearly opposite directions.

    The Etihad club have won seven of their last ten matches across all competitions, and were recently confirmed as Group A winners in the UEFA Champions League after an impressive 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

    Aston Villa on the other hand, have suffered throughout their first 13 games of the ongoing Premier League season, and losing six of their last ten games has left the Midlands club in the bottom half of the table.

    Yet, in recent weeks the light inside of the Birmingham outfit has begun to flicker following the sacking of Dean Smith, and the subsequent hiring of the former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. 

    "He's a manager for the Premier League. I don't believe there's a manager in the Premier League who isn't good," exclaimed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his press conference ahead of his first ever managerial tussle with the former Liverpool midfielder. 

    Read More

    Guardiola continued on the subject of Steven Gerrard, "They can train good players, there are incredible managers in all aspects."

    On the back of Gerrard's arrival at Villa Park, the Birmingham club have won two straight matches - against Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively.

    Pep Guardiola believes those results prove that Manchester City's clash with Steven Gerrard's men will be tougher than some may think. 

    "I can imagine with a new manager, everybody steps forward to convince the manager. They have two good results against tough teams, we are traveling there (Villa Park). It will be the toughest game as possible," Guardiola said

    The trip to Villa Park kicks off a tough stretch of games for Manchester City as winter gets underway. After Wednesday's match, the reigning Premier League champions face a gruelling December with eight games in four weeks. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Pep cover
    News

    Pep Guardiola Offers Honest Assessment of Aston Villa Boss Steven Gerrard and his Managerial Ability

    38 seconds ago
    imago1007776719h
    News

    Man City Receive Major Kevin De Bruyne Boost Ahead of Aston Villa Trip - Three Players Remain Doubts

    10 minutes ago
    imago1008227872h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City 'Confident' of Major U-Turn in Star Forward's Future Ambitions

    1 hour ago
    imago1007297383h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Way for Star Player's Departure But Demand Barcelona Forward in Return

    3 hours ago
    imago1008318538h
    News

    "We Talk Very Often!" - Bundesliga Midfielder Reveals Close Relationship With Man City Star

    3 hours ago
    imago1007841902h
    News

    "The Owners Have Invested So Much!" - Man City Star Sends Out Defiant Champions League Message

    4 hours ago
    imago1008305272h
    Transfer Rumours

    'Great English Club' Set to Launch Bid for Benfica Star - Man City Among List of Potential Suitors

    15 hours ago
    imago1008314697h
    News

    "They Did An Incredible Job!" - Pep Guardiola Snubs Man City Players for Personal 'Man of the Match' Award Against West Ham

    18 hours ago