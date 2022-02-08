Pep Guardiola Offers Insight into Development Plans for Manchester City Academy Stars in First-Team Setup

Pep Guardiola has offered Manchester City fans with an insight into the development plans for the club's brightest youth talents, following the performances of Liam Delap and James McAtee in the FA Cup fourth round against Fulham at the weekend.

It’s safe to say that Manchester City’s pool of emerging young talents have certainly made an impression this season, as the gruelling fixture schedule stretches Pep Guardiola's personnel is stretched to the limit.

Cole Palmer’s virtuosic outing against Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round was a statement performance that proved just how scary his potentially really is, as he scored in his third competition of the season.

Speaking after Manchester City’s latest victory in the FA Cup over Fulham, club captain Fernandinho raved about the bright cameos of James McAtee and Liam Delap from the bench at the weekend.

In addition, the likes of Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia, Finley Burns and CJ Egan-Riley were all handed starts against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Speaking after his side’s recent win in the FA Cup fourth round, Pep Guardiola expressed his views on the club’s rising youth talents, firstly touching on his plans for Liam Delap for the second-half of the season.

“The plan, he (Liam Delap) will dictate to me. The plan depends on his behaviour and his performance. Now, he is a player who trains everyday with us."

Pep Guardiola continued, “You cannot imagine the improvement from him (Liam Delap), from Romeo (Lavia), from Luke Mbete, from (James McAtee). Of course, Cole Palmer was already with us last season.”

The Manchester City boss went on to reserve special praise for the ‘Salford Silva’, who recently signed a contract extension with his boyhood club until 2026.

“(James McAtee) played exceptional. He was moving in the right spots, every action he touched, the action became better. We have a few like that”, Pep Guardiola expressed after the game.

It is clear to see how highly Pep Guardiola rates Manchester City’s academy talents and there’s no better manager in world football at developing youth players than the man at the helm at the Etihad Stadium.

