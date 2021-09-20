Pep Guardiola Offers Major Team News Hint Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash With Wycombe

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted at his team selection for his side's Carabao Cup opener against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

The Sky Blues are facing a number of injury issues heading into their first cup tie of the campaign, with Manchester City looking to retain the Carabao Cup for the fifth year running.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri, Oleksandr Zincheko and Ilkay Gundogan are all doubtful for the tie, as City aim to get back to winning ways after suffering a drab draw against Southampton last Saturday.

Moreover, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte remain out of action with muscle injuries that have kept the defensive duo out of the fold following the international break.

“I don’t have any alternative (but to play youngsters). We are going to play a few young players," said Pep Guardiola in his post-match press-conference after the Southampton clash, as quoted by City's official website.

The cup tie might hand an opportunity to the likes of Liam Delap, Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia to feature, whilst Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden could also feature to get back to speed ahead of crucial games against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool.

The Catalan coach added, “Some players might rest for the games we have coming up ahead of us, and yes, a few players from the academy are going to play."

The former Barcelona boss has previously said that City were far from their resounding best against Southampton following their mid-week win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Guardiola added, “Ruben (Dias) played all of the minutes so far, and Joao (Cancelo) played all of the minutes, too, so I don’t think they will be able to play in this game.

“We will see after Sunday to make a good selection. It's a good opportunity for the academy - that’s why they are there.”

