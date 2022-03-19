Pep Guardiola Offers Opinion on Manchester United's Five-Year Trophy Drought

Pep Guardiola has been discussing Manchester United's five-year period without a trophy as well as the spending habits between their rivals and his side.

Just a week after Manchester City’s 0-0 draw against Sporting CP was enough to secure their qualification to the Champions League quarter-finals, Manchester United crashed out of the competition after a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

The Sky Blues’ progression and their local rivals’ elimination from Europe’s elite competition was yet another reminder of which team rules the roost in Manchester.

Speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming FA Cup quarter-final clash against Southampton, Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on Manchester United’s five-year trophy drought.

“I would love to give you an opinion on United but I’m not there. I don’t know why. The respect I have for United, the tradition, what they did under the previous manager, the players they have.

IMAGO / PA Images "The reason why, I would say because the contenders are good too,” Guardiola said on Friday. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The City boss continued, “Last season, they were second and fought until the last three or four. Other contenders made their standards higher. I don’t know, I’m not there.”

IMAGO / PA Images The reasons behind the gulf in class between the two Manchester clubs has been well-documented by fans and pundits alike over the years, but Guardiola’s respect for his rivals is always a feature of his responses.



The Sky Blues tactician was also quizzed about the contrasting results between both sides, despite investing similarly exorbitant amounts in the transfer market over the last decade.

“It’s not about comparing. I’m not there and don’t know why. United under Ferguson spent more than Chelsea. It’s not an exception.

"There are exceptions because football is so nice. Sometimes teams don’t deserve but are able to do it because football is the best for that.

"Generally, invest more than other clubs because they take better players. Better players but the difference in this club is a strategy for many years in one way. We lose? This is the way. If we don’t win titles this season, the club won’t move differently."

The Catalan concluded, "The dream word is consistency. Every game, we are there. I’m talking about this club, not other ones.”

