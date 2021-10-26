Pep Guardiola Offers Significant Team News Hint Ahead of Man City Clash Against West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that a number of academy stars are in contention for his side's Carabao Cup Round of 16 clash against West Ham on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Blues will be aiming to make it four wins on the bounce following a sensational 4-1 victory away at Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend.

City, who are remarkably seeking a fifth successive Carabao Cup title, sealed a 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the opening clash of this year's competition, as Pep Guardiola handed first-team debuts to a string of academy players.

The Catalan boss will be looking to shuffle his pack as his side prepare to feature in four games in the space of ten days, including key clashes against Club Brugge and Manchester United.

Quizzed on whether a few young players would start City's upcoming tie with David Moyes' side, Guardiola has said, “Some of them are going to play, yes," as quoted by the club's official website.

"Some of them (academy stars) but less than against Wycombe, because in that moment we had players injured. We had different circumstances (against Wycombe) but yes, we will take a look in the next days."

“We play on Wednesday (against West Ham), so we will see in training on Monday and Tuesday and after, we will see what is the best decision."

Kevin De Bruyne could return to the line-up against the Hammers after being named amongst the substitutes at the weekend, though he created more chances than any Brighton player after coming on with less than 15 minutes left on the clock in the 4-1 win.

Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Romeo Lavia could be in line to step in midfield, as the cup tie could be the perfect game to rest the likes of Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Phil Foden, who have featured heavily for Manchester City in the past month.

John Stones, Nathan Ake and Zack Steffen could also be called upon to action, as City look to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the fifth season running.

