Pep Guardiola Offers Strong Opinion on Kyle Walker's Red Card in Champions League Defeat

Pep Guardiola believes the referee's decision to send off Kyle Walker in Tuesday night's Champions League defeat against RB Leipzig was the right one.

Manchester City completed Group A of this year's UEFA Champions League group stage with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against RB Leipzig.

From minute one, it was obvious that the Manchester City starting XI - which was unusually strong - were not as committed to chasing down the ball as usual.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Leipzig, rounding Zack Steffen and slotting home. The hosts were enjoying a lot of the ball and capitalised on a John Stones mistake to double the lead through an Andre Silva strike.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's pinpoint cross was headed in by Riyad Mahrez 10 minutes from time, but that goal proved to only be a consolation.

The Blues' night was made even worse by the red card shown to Kyle Walker.

The right-back was involved in a tussle on the left wing with Andre Silva, where Walker appeared to kick out at the Portuguese international.

Speaking to the press after the game, manager Pep Guardiola agreed with the referees' decision to send Walker off, but gave a rather interesting response to the question.

"It is a red card, definitely. I am not coming here to say what will happen in the dressing room," Guardiola said, as relayed by Andy Hampson.

The fact Pep Guardiola mentioned something in the dressing room gives the impression he is not happy about the incident.

Walker is an experienced international and getting sent off that late into a meaningless game will not sit right with the Catalan.

He will now be missing for the first leg of Manchester City's last-16 clash.

