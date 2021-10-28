Skip to main content
    Pep Guardiola Offers Warning to Carabao Cup Opponents Ahead of NEXT Year's Competition

    Pep Guardiola has vowed to come back stronger next season, following Manchester City's Carabao Cup exit to West Ham United on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    The Blues travelled to East London on Wednesday hoping to continue their quest for a 5th successive Carabao Cup, having won the competition for the previous four years. 

    However, Manchester City's phenomenal League Cup run came to an end, after a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat at the London Stadium - following a frustrating 0-0 draw. 

    Pep Guardiola made several changes to a City squad that had been unbeaten domestically since the opening day of the season. 

    Cole Palmer was the stand-out selection, as Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan were all handed starts by the Catalan. 

    Despite dominating possession, City failed to create any clear-cut chances in the first-half, before a much more finely balanced second 45 minutes ensued. 

    Guardiola watched his side miss several opportunities in the second half, as West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made a string of impressive saves. 

    West Ham would be successful in the shoot-out, scoring all five of their penalties after Phil Foden blasted the opening penalty wide. 

    The loss is the Blues' first in the competition since October 2016, with an incredible five year period coming to a disappointing end on Wednesday night. 

    After the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola vowed that the Blues would "be back next year," as he reflected on the defeat. 

    Speaking post-match, Guardiola said that, "An incredible run has finished. We finished in a good way. We played in a really good way, creating chances against a team who defended deep.

    "On penalties, they were better. Congratulations to West Ham. Next year we will be back."

