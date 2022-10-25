'Special Mentality'- Pep Guardiola On Reported Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is a man who isn't short of admirers. The midfielder has established himself as one of the most promising young players on the planet in recent years, and as such is believed to be attracting real interest from several of Europe's elite sides.

As stated, the 19-year-old has impressed over the last few seasons but he has appeared to really kick on this season in terms of his development.

Bellingham has started to add more goal contributions to his game this season, with the England international amassing nine goal involvements in 17 games thus far- impressive numbers for any centre midfielder, let alone a teenager.

Five of those contributions have come in the Champions League and the youngster appears to be thriving in the competition this season.

Bellingham has netted four goals and provided one assist in just four games in the competition, with one of those goals coming against Manchester City, who are believed to be among his 'admirers'.

Given the midfielder's age and his obvious talent, it's no surprise that many of Europe's elite are believed to be looking at the former Birmingham man.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, and as stated, Manchester City are all believed to be among the clubs eyeing a move for the England midfielder next summer.

It's not the first time there has been a great deal of interest in Bellingham- many Premier League clubs were keen to sign the midfielder in 2020, when it became clear that the then 17-year-old would be leaving Birmingham.

Famously, Manchester United gave the teenager a tour of their training ground and reportedly even introduced him to club legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona.

However, this didn't prove to be enough to tempt the midfielder into joining the club as he would ultimately choose to move to Borussia Dortmund, a decision which Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised.

"I think Dortmund is a perfect place for young talented players to come," The Spaniard said in his pre-Dortmund press conference. "Maybe Bellingham went to a top Premier League team he wouldn't get the minutes. The best way for a young player to get better is play minutes."

The City boss was also keen to praise the youngster's character, saying: "At 17 he arrived it's not just about the quality, he had a special mentality. He is already one of the captains of the team, to happen at 19 is quite impressive.

It's not just about the goals, the whole package is really good. He's already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has."

It is hard to tell how far advanced City's interest is in the player, but what is clear is that Guardiola is clearly a big fan of the midfielder- which is unlikely to dampen the club's interest in the player.

