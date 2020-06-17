City Xtra
Pep Guardiola 'open' to extending his Man City contract

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola has hinted that he's open to renewing his contract at Manchester City.

His current deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 season, already ensuring that his time at Manchester City will be longer than previous spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

For the majority of his time in Manchester, the Catalan has been linked with moves to other clubs - including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and even a return to either of his former employers. 

But quotes from the coach's latest press conference indicate that extending his stay at the Etihad stadium is also a real possibility. 

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"We have time to discuss this. We are going to finish this season. We have two months ahead of us and then we have time to talk about this. All I can say is, like I said since the first day, how delighted I am here..."

"How happy I am, how comfortable I am with the players, backroom staff and board. I don't have any complaints about what the club has offered me from day one. We can do better, that's why we work every day, but extend? We will see, we have time." 

Guardiola has the best win percentage in Manchester City history, having taken over from Manuel Pellegrini in 2016. He previously managed in La Liga for four seasons and the Bundesliga for just three, while the current season is his fourth with City. 

In that time, he's won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two Carabao Cup trophies as well as multiple Community Shields. 

