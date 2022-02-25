Pep Guardiola Opens Door to Coaching Role for Manchester City Midfielder Ahead of Next Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly opened the door to midfield veteran Fernandinho taking up a role within the coaching staff from next season.

With Fernandinho’s current Manchester City contract set to expire in the coming summer, the legendary midfielder’s future seemingly hangs in the balance.

However, it has been reported this week that Manchester City have been working ‘behind the scenes’ to offer Fernandinho a contract extension, following approval from first-team manager, Pep Guardiola.

Interestingly, the seasoned veteran may take up a new role, if he commits his short-term future to the Etihad Stadium, following an opening enabled from the Manchester City boss.

Fernandinho stands alongside Pep Guardiola prior to the 2021 Community Shield IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola embraces captain Fernandinho following a 4-0 victory over Norwich

This is according to a report from Brazilian outlet Torcedores, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who claim that Pep Guardiola has a spot in mind for Fernandinho to join his coaching staff, while he continues as a first-team player.

It is no surprise to hear such speculation, as the Times' Paul Hirst had recently claimed that the club most certainly ‘values’ the 36-year old’s input both on and off the pitch.

The National had also recently stated that the club captain’s demeanour and influence within the Manchester City camp is considered a factor that could make him a welcome addition to the Catalan boss and his staff.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Pep Guardiola celebrates the 2021 Carabao Cup victory with Fernandinho IMAGO / ANP Pep Guardiola hands Fernandinho directions in the Champions League against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has also been vocal in his admiration for Fernandinho’s integral presence as a leader within the club's dressing room, describing him as an ‘incredible captain’ after Manchester City’s recent 4-0 win against Norwich.

As Fernandinho’s influence is starting to wane off the pitch, and the rise of defensive midfielder Rodri continues, the Brazilian could well replicate his iconic status off the pitch in a new capacity starting from next season.

