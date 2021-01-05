Pep Guardiola opens up on Kevin De Bruyne contract situation

Pep Guardiola has opened up on the ongoing contract situation between Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne, after reports on Monday suggested that the Belgian midfielder would reject the club's opening proposal.

The two parties have been in talks over the possibility of signing a new contract since late last year, and although there is a strong intention from both sides to reach an agreement, the latest proposal failed to satisfy the Belgian midfielder.

Reports in Belgium first highlighted the disappointment of De Bruyne upon being made aware of the first offer, and the Times later reported that the PFA Player of the Year felt that the pay packet on the table did not reflect his performances for the club over the past season or so.

However, Pep Guardiola has since been questioned on the matter by Ben Ransom of Sky Sports and has firmly claimed that he is "not worried" about Kevin De Bruyne’s contract situation, and is "pretty sure that he will stay."

The expectation remains that De Bruyne will sign a new five-year deal with the club, which could see him retire at the Etihad Stadium. However, it does appears that there is a while to go before a pen is officially put to paper.

