Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Man City Future When Asked About Barcelona Return

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on his feeling towards his position at Manchester City, while speaking on the topic of Barcelona on Monday.

The 50 year-old has recently had his future at the Etihad Stadium called into some doubt by a small portion of fans, and some at Barcelona appear to have been getting their hopes up slightly about the possibility of Guardiola returning to the club.

While spending the summer at home in Barcelona, Pep Guardiola spent some time speaking to SER on a range of topics including the position of Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou and talk of a possible return to the club in the near future.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

To the relief of all Manchester City supporters, Pep Guardiola was keen to reiterate his happiness in Manchester and drew attention to the fact that he still has several years remaining on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

When asked on possible interest from his former employers, Pep Guardiola responded, "I have a two-year contract at Manchester City, I am happy and it will continue to be so."

Guardiola was also keen to show his support for current Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, explaining how his boyhood club are playing the best football in Spain and how the Dutch coach is their 'ideal' manager.

The Manchester City boss explained, "It's good news that Koeman will continue. At many times, Barcelona have played the best football in Spain - and the second seasons are usually better."

"Koeman is their ideal coach for next season, I'm very happy and the president is convinced. It's been a tough year for everyone and Ronald deserves another season, with fans in the stadium."

He continued, "I have spoken with Joan Laporta. I’ve seen him very convinced of the decision he has made with Koeman."

READ MORE: Manchester City star edges towards major contract extension

READ MORE: The truth behind Fernandinho's ongoing Man City contract situation

Manchester City officials are currently working on their transfer plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, and Pep Guardiola will almost certainly be at the very heart of those discussions as they look to go one step further in the Champions League.

At the top of their list remains a new striker, to replace the recently-departed Sergio Aguero, and according to various quarters, Tottenham's Harry Kane remains the top target in the position - however his transfer valuation in excess of £100 million may be a stumbling block in initial talks.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra