Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Raheem Sterling Contract Situation and Offering Opinion to Man City Officials

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed he will offer his opinion to club officials when discussing the future of Raheem Sterling, as he opened up on the Englishman's ongoing contractual situation.

During Pep Guardiola’s decorated regime at Manchester City, a strong case can be made for Raheem Sterling to be singled out as the protagonist of the entire operation over the years.

The England international has more often than not been the man for the biggest moments, rising to the occasion when all eyes are on him and always stepping up with the numbers that have put him right up there amongst the best.

After an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign compared to his lofty standards, and constant speculation around a potential exit last summer, Manchester City’s number seven now looks back to his devastating best.

Pep Guardiola has recently spoken at length about how key Raheem Sterling has been to the club over the years, commenting on the England international after his hat-trick against Norwich City in the Premier League.

“I am sure it’s a massive confidence boost for him”, he opened, referencing the 27-year old’s showing at Carrow Road.

Pep Guardiola continued, “I have known Raheem (Sterling) for six seasons. I know him perfectly well. This season, he was outstanding in terms of goals and assists and his contribution to the team."

"During that period, there are highs and lows. It’s part of life. Teams are not honeymoons. There are problems and we have to solve them. Nobody doubts how important that is. He is showing what. What I want is for all the players that play good."

"If we count the amount games he played since we are together, it is a lot. He was a key player."

On Raheem Sterling’s future, Pep Guardiola added, “In the future? I don’t know what will happen. The club decides. When the club extends contracts, I give my opinion, but the club takes the decision, always.”

The Englishman’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and a recent report by the Athletic had stated that as things stand, the chances of an extension can be deemed as a ‘wait and see situation’.

The Daily Star have also speculated about how the player is said to be ‘concerned’ about whether he will remain a regular fixture in the City boss’ starting XI’s this season - a factor that is leading to Raheem Sterling stalling on a new deal.

While only time will tell whether Sterling commits his future to the Etihad, the majority of the Manchester City faithful would have their fingers crossed that a player entering the peak of his powers ends up signing on the dotted line.

