Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Return of Fans at Anfield Following Man City's 4-1 Victory vs Liverpool Last Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has highlighted the role of fans at Anfield ahead of his side's showdown against Liverpool on Sunday.

The Sky Blues will be aiming to bounce back from a minor setback in mid-week as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against PSG after missing the cutting edge in front of goal despite creating a series of goalscoring chances.

City claimed their first win at Anfield since 2003 in February, with goals from Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and a brace from Ilkay Gundogan providing an end to a barren run of games in Merseyside for the Manchester side.

However, with fans back in stadiums, Guardiola was asked if his side will be able to replicate their heroics from earlier this year, and whether City will be able to cope with the atmosphere at the Reds' home ground.

"I am pleased Anfield is full again, it's nice they have come back and we can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere, and hopefully we can handle it in a good way," said the 50-year-old.

The former Barcelona coach further discussed the important of having a big crowd witnessing a heavyweight clash, but stated that while the supporters play a key role in creating an atmosphere, City will get on with their job on Sunday.

Guardiola added: "I am sure the players enjoy more to play with fans in Anfield than without. We didn't win at Anfield (in recent years), I don't know the reasons (for) the last 4, 5 years - because Liverpool are an exceptional team.

"The crowd helps, like in Paris, but it happens in big stadiums. In Germany - at Dortmund, or in Spain -at Atletico Madrid. It happens, not a lot for intimidation, but the quality of the opponent. We do our game with or without spectators."

Liverpool, who followed up their 3-3 draw away at Brentford at the weekend with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Porto on Tuesday, have made an eye-catching start to the season after failing to retain their league crown last term.

The Reds will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win over the Premier League champions, who have registered four wins and a draw in their last five league outings.

