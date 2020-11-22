SI.com
Pep Guardiola opens up on the ‘reality’ of Man City in the Premier League title race

Shruti Sadbhav

After losing 2-0 against Tottenham on Saturday evening, Manchester City now sit 12 points behind Jose Mourinho's side - who are currently residing at the top of the table and looking to be hitting excellent form.

Following the match, manager Pep Guardiola was asked if he believes that City can still challenge for the Premier League title this season, in spite of his side suffering their worst start to a season since 2008/2009. 

The Catalan coach drew a comparison between the current season and his first season at the Etihad Stadium, which started on a similar note. Guardiola added that there are still 'a lot of points to fight for' and urged his team to 'start winning games'. 

Talking about the title race and Tottenham's ability to potentially win the league this season, Guardiola said:

“They [Tottenham] are top of the league, so they are more contenders than anyone else right now. There are lots of points to play for. There’s lots of teams in front of us; we have to start winning games, if not it will not be possible. We know we have to start winning games."

Guardiola continued, “I don’t think we’re far away, but we’re struggling to score goals right now. That’s the reality. The first year Chelsea took advantage, the second season and the third and the fourth was so clear. This looks close, but it’s nine games so still a lot to play, we will see how it’s going to happen."

After defeating Manchester City, Spurs could end this gameweek at the top of the table - unless Leicester City beat Liverpool in Sunday's round of fixtures.

