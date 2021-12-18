Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Outlines Factors That Will Enable Man City to Achieve Their Goals This Season

    Pep Guardiola has praised the recent performances of his Manchester City squad, as the Catalan highlighted the importance of scoring goals ahead of Sunday's trip to St James' Park.
    City, who thrashed Leeds United 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, know a victory against Newcastle on Sunday afternoonwill ensure they sit top of the table on Christmas day. 

    The victory in midweek was Manchester City's seventh consecutive win in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola's side looking to continue their impressive winning run during the final three matches of this calendar year.

    Guardiola and his reigning Premier League champions travel to St James' Park one point ahead of Liverpool in the table, and off the back of Tuesday's thumping win over Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds. 

    Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake all scored against the Yorkshire based club in midweek, as Manchester City surpassed the 500 Premier League goals total under the management of Guardiola. 

    The demolition of Leeds comes after a number of hard-fought victories of a smaller margin, with City having edged past Wolves in a 1-0 win last Sunday. 

    Ahead of the trip north to face Newcastle this weekend, Pep Guardiola has spoken about the importance scoring goals can have on the confidence of his City side. 

    “You need to score goals to win games, that is no secret. We have found a way to score goals from different places in different ways and Tuesday was a good example."

    "Scoring goals also brings confidence, for the team, for the players and that will be important in helping us to win the next game. If they are know they are capable of scoring goals like this then that confidence will help us achieve our goals.”

