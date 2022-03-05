Pep Guardiola Outlines How 'Clinical' Manchester United Can Hurt Manchester City Ahead of Derby Tie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken about the special nature of derbies and what his side can expect from their local rivals ahead of Manchester United's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League champions will be aiming to maintain their slim lead at the top of the table when they face Ralf Rangnick's men in the east side of Manchester after seeing off Everton late on at Goodison Park last week.

Despite there being a 19-point gap between the pair heading into the clash, Guardiola admitted that his side will not have a walk in the park by any stretch of imagination against their neighbours on Sunday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, the Manchester City manager said: “It will be difficult. They can play, they are waiting for if you make a mistake if you're not in the right they are clinical.

“The version (of Manchester United) is Ralf Rangnick, not necessarily to see what happened with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) before.

"They (United) didn't win many games, but they scored most of the time away (from home), they can run more than normal or more against us."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach hailed the special nature of derbies amongst fans in the Premier League, having been a key figure in bitter rivalries from his time in Spain and Germany prior to his spell at the Etihad Stadium.

"It (the Manchester derby) is special, of course. Derbies in Spain and Germany and here of course is special. The people will be there if we give them. We have to give them first. After they will be there,” the 51-year-old said.

“I see their (United's) weaknesses and their strengths. If I think it's an easy game, I don't sleep well. To sleep well I have to feel the feeling of wow. I have to find the weaknesses they have.

"Always, I think the best version of all of them (United). We would be confused. I have to tell them the strength they have.

"We saw how in this FA Cup strong teams play otherwise you are out. I don't know what will happen. Everyone has to be prepared, defenders have to face the wingers, have to be ready."

