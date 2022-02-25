Pep Guardiola Outlines Why the Premier League is the 'Hardest' to Win Following Tottenham Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained why he thinks the Premier League is the most difficult title to win ahead of his side's meeting with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side are set to compete with Liverpool in what has all the makings of a blockbuster title race after dropping three crucial points against Tottenham in a 3-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium last week.

The Catalan has led the Champions League finalists to three league triumphs, four Carabao Cup wins, an FA Cup and two Community Shield victories since his arrival to Manchester in the summer of 2016.

Having already extended his stay twice so far at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola was asked if the Premier League is the hardest title to win ahead of his side's trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said: "Why should I not be excited? I'm more than delighted to be in this position. We want to defend it (the Premier League title), attack better and try to win games.

"It is so tough, I saw yesterday the game, how Tottenham played the last game (on Saturday). Every game (in the Premier League) is so difficult.

"What we achieved in the last years, the contenders are so intense. How they behave in Europe, that's why it's a big challenge, but I couldn't expect another.

"From the start of the season, I couldn't expect it wouldn't be what it is now. I'm more than grateful we're better than I thought at the start of the season."

After his side put in an uncharacteristically poor performance against Tottenham at the weekend, Guardiola doubled down that his side are far from the finished article and will always have scope for improvement.

The 51-year-old added: "The way we defended some situations, we didn't deserve to win (against Tottenham), try to attack when defending teams in this way.

"For the quality we have, (it) isn't easy (to lose games). Solutions, solutions, always find a process to improve to the end. Football teams never end, never finished.

"Every time we can go train to do better. Otherwise, it would be so boring. Never felt it would be over. We want to be there and this is what I want from my team."

