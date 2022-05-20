Pep Guardiola Pays Tribute to Fernandinho Ahead of Final Manchester City Appearance

Pep Guardiola has paid his own tribute to club captain Fernandinho, who is set to make his final Manchester City appearance this weekend.

After almost a decade at the club, Fernandinho is set to make his 383rd and final appearance for Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

After paying £4 million of his £34 million transfer fee to push through his move to the Etihad Stadium in 2013, the Brazilian has become a club and Premier League legend in midfield.

He has won 11 major trophies and could get his hands on number 12 should City win the game on Sunday.

The Blues know only three points will guarantee them a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, with club captain Fernandinho surely drooling at the possibility of such a fitting send-off.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before the game, Pep Guardiola was asked to summarise what the legendary midfielder has meant to him.

IMAGO / Action Plus "We are together since day one. He's one of them, became captain," the Catalan began. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "We experience many good moments and bad moments together. A generous guy puts the team first over him. He knows it, I'm more than happy to have met him in my life and work together.

IMAGO / Action Plus "We wish him all the best in the future and his last season in Brazil, maybe he will be a manager. I'm sure we'll meet again in the future."

Fernandinho has already announced that his next move will be a return to his native Brazil, with Athletico Paranaense - his former club - touted as his next desination.

The midfielder - who turned 37 this month - still believes he has the capabilities of playing professional football for a little longer.

Over the past month, the Brazilian has had to stand in at centre-back, with multiple injuries depleting Guardiola's options. Despite a shaky display at West Ham, the skipper has oozed class when asked to play in an unfamiliar role.

He will receive a warm and loving reception from the Etihad faithful, no matter the result on Sunday evening.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube