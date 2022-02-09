Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Pens Message to Manchester City Fans for Etihad Stadium Attendance in Matchday Programme

Pep Guardiola has sent a message to match-going Manchester City supporters, in the matchday programme for the home clash against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Manchester City enter a gruelling schedule this month, as the return of two competitive matches per week returns with the club competing in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

While Pep Guardiola has been critical of the City supporters' commitment to attending the Etihad Stadium in the past, the Catalan coach has shown his appreciation for the club's support in recent weeks and in particular the weekend's fixture.

Manchester City ran out 4-1 winners against Championship high-flyers Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round, in front of a sell-out crowd at the Etihad Stadium and setting up a fifth round tie away to Peterborough.

Pep Guardiola has said in the club's matchday programme ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford on Wednesday night, "Thank you (to the Manchester City fans) as ever for your support. It means so much."

The Manchester City manager continued, "You were perfect on Saturday (vs Fulham) and I am delighted we could make it through so we can continue in the FA Cup. You deserve it."

City will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League with a win against Brentford, and momentarily extend the gap between themselves and Liverpool to 12 points, with Jurgen Klopp's men playing 24 hours later.

Following the victory in the FA Cup last Saturday, Pep Guardiola made a total of six changes against Brentford, with one eye potentially on the next Premier League clash against Norwich this weekend.

