Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden, and John Stones Discuss Potential Everton Penalty in Manchester City's Victory

Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden, and John Stones all gave their opinions on Rodri's controversial handball decision after Manchester City's hard-fought victory at Goodison Park.

Apart from Phil Foden’s 82nd-minute winner, the biggest headline from Manchester City’s 1-0 victory against Everton was the potential handball decision that was not given against Rodri in the dying embers of the contest.

In addition to this, a majority of fans and pundits have been baffled by the call not to give the Toffees a penalty.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray, Pep Guardiola gave his opinion on the controversial late call.

It was offside. There was VAR and the action was offside. I didn't see the image,” he concluded.

The Catalan boss is right in implying that during Everton’s build-up, Richarlison had strayed offside.

City players cover Everton Away

Manchester City celebrate the opener 

imago1010176655h

Pep Guardiola applauds the crowd 

However, the Premier League did clarify after the game that the VAR team did not think there was enough conclusive evidence to state that the ball had hit more in the red area of the arm than the green - and that the final decision was not related to an offside call.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Phil Foden revealed how tense he felt when the decision was being evaluated, saying, “I was just praying, fingers crossed it was not a penalty. I didn’t get a good sight of it but my heart was in my mouth.”

John Stones also gave Sky Sports News his view of the handball, admitting, “I didn’t get a good view of it when it happened. The ball went out and VAR checked and you are just waiting then.”

While the decision will continue to stir debate, Manchester City deserved to take home the all-important three points.

imago1010176031h
