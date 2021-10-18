    • October 18, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Piles on Praise for Bernardo Silva in Public Plea for Portugal International to Stay at Man City

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is hopeful that Bernardo Silva will rethink his feelings regarding a potential move away from the club, after making a sensational start to the new campaign.
    Silva has been keen on an exit for the past two years, with the 27-year-old open to starting a new challenge as he has entered his fifth season in Manchester.

    The Portugal international has played a key role in his side's success under Pep Guardiola, with City claiming three Premier League titles amongst a host of domestic silverware under the Catalan boss.

    However, despite failing to get his desired move away from City this summer, the midfielder, who scored the opener in his side's 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday, is in a rich vein of form after making a strong start to the season.

    “We know how we want him (Bernardo Silva), how we love him," said Guardiola following his side's league win against the Clarets at the weekend, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

    "He (Bernardo) is such an important player for us; he can play in four or five different positions, and he is so intelligent, and intelligent players can play everywhere."

    “There are players who can just play in (one) position. He is a winger, or a striker, or a holding midfielder or a central defender. Bernardo is a football player, and the football players can play anywhere, and that’s why he's at this level."

    Silva starred for City in their recent crunch clashes in the Premier League against Chelsea and Liverpool, as he ran the show in the middle of the park with Kevin De Bruyne yet to hit his best after only recently returning to fitness.

    Guardiola added, “I know there will be lows in this season, because it’s impossible to maintain this level throughout. But, I encourage him (Bernardo) to be like this because I am pretty sure that playing at this level, he will be happier and happier and he will enjoy being here with us."

    "But at the same time, not just Bernardo - I said many times in my last press conference, I want the best of them (the City squad). They have to be happy to be here to perform well."

