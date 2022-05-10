Pep Guardiola Piles On The Praise for One 'Amazing' Manchester City Star Following Newcastle Win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reserved special praise for Raheem Sterling by revealing that he was 'happy' with his response after being dropped in the Champions League semi-final.

While there was no shortage of top performers for Manchester City in their 5-0 victory against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, Raheem Sterling arguably managed to rise above several candidates as the pick of the bunch.

The England international opened the scoring in the 19th minute by finding space at the back post and heading in from close range via a Joao Cancelo cross, before going on blast the ball past Martin Dubravka to seal a well-taken brace against the Magpies.

IMAGO / Sportimage Speaking after the contest, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on the 27-year old’s starring role in the club's emphatic and crucial win on Sunday afternoon. IMAGO / PA Images “Always, I am happy with his (Raheem Sterling's) response," Pep Guardiola admitted. "Of course, he is not happy when he doesn’t play. That’s normal." "What he has done in our time together (at Manchester City), with the numbers and statistics is amazing”, he commented, as quoted by Manchester City's official website. IMAGO / Sportimage

While the Englishman was excluded from the starting XI in the Premier League champions' 3-1 semi-final defeat to Real Madrid, the electric winger looked like a man on a mission to prove his worth as he took his tally to 12 league goals this term.

To add to that, the Manchester City boss’ compliment about Raheem Sterling’s habit of racking up the numbers was also especially true, as he became the only player after Sergio Aguero in the club’s history to reach - and later, go on to surpass - the milestone of scoring 50 Premier League goals at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Liverpool man also created another piece of history by leapfrogging Sergio Aguero to become the highest goalscorer for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

As Raheem Sterling continues to break records for fun, this also points to his unrivalled consistency in the blue side of Manchester, especially after the Spanish tactician’s arrival.

Despite several critics slating the Manchester City legend for supposedly having a poor personal campaign, the decisive winger has proven time and again this season that he is unplayable when given the chance, more times than not.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube