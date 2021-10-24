    • October 24, 2021
    Pep Guardiola Pinpoints Phil Foden's Best Position After Brighton Victory

    Pep Guardiola believes Phil Foden has the quality to operate in the false nine position, but admits the 21-year-old could play anywhere on the field.
    Author:

    Yet again, Foden dominated the headlines after Manchester City's 4-1 win away at Brighton on Saturday night.

    The England international scored two and created one in a dominant Blues performance on the South Coast.

    His performance was heavily praised post-match, where he once again picked up the Man of the Match award. 

    Linking up particularly well with Jack Grealish as part of a fluid front-three, Foden's slick ability to operate in the false nine role brought up the age-old question of whether Manchester City even need a striker.

    Speaking to Sky Sports as part of his post-match interview, Pep Guardiola appreciated Foden's performance in that particular role, but admits just having him on the field in any position will massively benefit the team.

    "I like Phil (Foden) in every way," the Catalan explained.

    "I like Phil for the fact he knows to play football, we can have an extra man in the positions we want to play, to pass the balls you have certain areas have more players. He has the qualities to do it, the first control and the ability to dribble."

    Pep Guardiola is right.

    The 21-year-old has shown the capability of playing in a number of positions since his breakthrough into the first team. 

    Just last month, Phil Foden gave Liverpool a nightmare from the left-wing before jetting off with England and flourishing in the number eight position against Andorra. 

