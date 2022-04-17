Pep Guardiola Pinpoints WHY Manchester City Lost FA Cup Semi-Final Despite 'Having Momentum' in Second-Half Against Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes a lacklustre first-half performance was his side's downfall in a disappointing 3-2 loss to Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions tasted defeat in their fourth FA Cup semi-final under Pep Guardiola with a catastrophic first-half display from the Blues seeing them enter half-time with a three goal deficit.

Two early goals from Jurgen Klopp's men stung the Blues, who did not recover until a late flurry of chances saw them nearly force extra time.

Guardiola's team selection put his squad's need for rest on full display, as the Catalan made seven changes from the team that featured in the bruising Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Sportimage To add to his headache, Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne both picked up injuries in Madrid, as did Ilkay Gundogan, which Guardiola revealed in the aftermath of City's FA Cup exit. IMAGO / PA Images Speaking after the disappointing defeat, Guardiola delivered his verdict on the 90 minutes against Liverpool, who played City off the pitch in the first-half of their tie at Wembley. IMAGO / Action Plus "In the first-half, we were so passive. But in the second-half, we had the momentum," the Manchester City boss said.

"We gave everything after a tough first-half. For the first goal, their set pieces (Liverpool) are very, very strong.

"The second was an accident. Difficult to come back but they (City) did it perfectly in the second-half."

The heavily rotated squad in the FA Cup is likely to have been indication from Guardiola that his main focus is on Manchester City retaining the Premier League title and besting Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals to book a ticket for the club's second straight final appearance.

Next up for the Blues is a Premier League showdown with Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, as City look to maintain a slim lead over Liverpool at the top of the table.

And while Guardiola has never lost a home game to the Seagulls, Graham Potter's men will come to east Manchester in fine form after picking up all six points away from home in successive games against Tottenham and Arsenal.

