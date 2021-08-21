Pep Guardiola Pleased With Jack Grealish Display on Man City Home Debut

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with Jack Grealish's performance in his side's 5-0 thumping of Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The England international bagged his first victory in a City shirt since completing a British-record £100 million move from Aston Villa in early August.

After impressive outings against Leicester City and Tottenham in recent weeks, the 25-year-old opened his City account as he slotted home from close range from Gabriel Jesus' cross into the six-yard box midway though the first-half.

Aside from his goal, Grealish was a constant menace for Daniel Farke's side as he combined well with the likes of İlkay Gündoğan, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva on the left side of attack before being taken off for Cole Palmer in the closing stages of the win.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Guardiola provided his thoughts on Grealish's home debut for the Manchester side, who have bounced back in style after another shaky start to a new season.

The Catalan said, via Football Daily: "Yeah, first step. It was the first victory for him (Grealish) in our club. I hope it will be the first of many. He scored a goal and was aggressive with the ball. We tried to help him to score."

The Sky Blues took the lead through an own goal by Tim Krul after just six minutes on the clock, with Jesus putting a dangerous delivery into the box that caused havoc amongst the Norwich defence.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Aymeric Laporte scored his ninth goal for City as he slotted the ball past Krul following a corner situation, with the 27-year-old looking set to stay put despite being heavily linked with a move to Spain in recent months.

In the final 20 minutes, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez added one each after coming off the bench to round off what was a much-needed first win of the new campaign for City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra