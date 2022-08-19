Pep Guardiola Praises Eddie Howe's Newcastle Ahead Of Clash

Manchester City are set to face off against Newcastle United this Sunday as they look to extend their winning start to the season but City manager Pep Guardiola is aware it won't be an easy game by any means.

City have enjoyed a successful beginning to their season after winning their first two games against West Ham and Bournemouth. The Cityzens beat The Hammers 2-0 in the opening game of the campaign, with new signing Erling Haaland scoring a brace in his debut before then cruising to an impressive 4-0 win against the newly promoted Cherries.

The Sky Blues now sit at the top of the table with a goal difference of +6 and will be looking to take advantage of Liverpool's poor start to the season by gaining another three points this weekend.

If last season proved anything it is that the title race can be decided by the finest of margins, with City winning the league by one point, so they will be keen to keep their early advantage over the Reds intact at this early juncture.

However, the Sky Blues will be in for a much tougher challenge this weekend in comparison to their demolition of Bournemouth. The Cityzens will travel to St James' Park and will have to contend with its fierce atmosphere, alongside Eddie Howe's new-look Newcastle side.

City boss Guardiola was keen to praise his counterpart Howe in his press conference today, saying via Manchester Evening News: "Their numbers and style of play speak for itself. He (Howe) arrived in a difficult position last season, when the owners took over he went on an incredible run of games."

Despite the impact of their new manager City battered Newcastle 5-0 in May, Guardiola is expecting a much harder game this time. "Last year it was different, our first game after Madrid with the emotion. They were already safe," the City boss explained.

"The level of attention after Madrid was high, we gave everything. I saw the game again and we struggled for second balls. They are exceptional players in terms of how direct and aggressive they are. They have important players.

"Newcastle away is always an incredible environment."

The Sky Blues will be hoping to overcome this 'incredible environment' on Sunday as they look to extend their early lead over their title rivals. Kick-off is set for 4.30 pm UK time.

