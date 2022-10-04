Skip to main content
'No-One Can Compete'- Pep Guardiola Praises Erling Haaland's Champions League Record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Norway striker Erling Haaland's fantastic Champions League goalscoring record.
At just 22 years of age, Erling Haaland's Champions League goalscoring record is nothing short of remarkable. 

The striker has scored an incredible 26 goals in the competition in just 21 games while playing for RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. 

To contextualise those numbers slightly, the Norwegian is just one goal away from equalling Luis Suarez' and Rivaldo's records in the competition and has already surpassed the likes of Robin van Persie, Hernan Crespo and Fernando Torres

Erling Haaland

The City forward currently has the best minute-per-goal record in the history of the European competition and by a long way, too. Haaland's ratio at this moment in time is 62.4, with the closest player to him being former Juventus striker Nicola Amoruso on 98.4. 

The fact that the player with the second lowest record doesn't even come close to Haaland emphasises just how alien his goalscoring numbers truly are. 

Given these numbers, the Norway striker is on course to become the highest goalscorer in Champions League history and he's showing no signs of slowing down. It now seems to be a question of when the 22-year-old will break the record, not if. 

City boss Pep Guardiola has weighed in with his views on his striker's monstrous goalscoring record in Europe's elite competition. "At his age no-one can compete with him, no-one," the Spaniard said in his pre-Copenhagen press conference (via The Manchester Evening News).  

Pep Guardiola & Erling Haaland

"The numbers speak for themselves. Inside the locker room, on the pitch we see things not on the stats that make us happy to have him here."

It will now be interesting to see if Guardiola is to unleash Haaland on their midweek opponents, or if he will instead choose to rest the hitman with one eye on City's Premier League fixture with Southampton this weekend. 

But by putting Haaland into the team against a Copenhagen side who have been struggling as of late in the Danish Superligaen, the City boss would hardly be damaging the striker's chances of boosting his European numbers even more. 

