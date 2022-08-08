Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Praises Erling Haaland's Mentality Following His Hattrick Frustration

Pep Guardiola has commented on Erling Haaland's reaction to being substituted while being one goal away from a hattrick.

Haaland made an immediate impact in his Premier League debut, scoring both goals in City's 2-0 win against West Ham. The striker won and scored a penalty for the Sky Blues' first goal and his second came thanks to the striker's phenomenal movement, slotting home after he was threaded through by Kevin De Bruyne. 

However, despite his brilliant first game, the striker was brought off in the 78th minute for Julian Alvarez. The Norwegian missed a chance for his hattrick before being brought off and was slightly irritated at not being able to stay on the pitch to secure his third goal. 

Erling Haaland

In a hilarious interview with Sky Sports, Haaland said: "I could (have scored a hattrick)... so a bit s**t but that's how it is." 

But his boss was pleased with Haaland's reaction, even if he was unsympathetic for substituting him off the pitch. "I don't care," the City boss said, talking to Manchester Evening News

"I want to win the game and Julian deserves to play. I want everyone involved. Here it's a business, business is to score, goals help to win the game. I don't know how many goals he'll score to help win the Premier League but being there, being consistent like we were the last four, five years.

"I don't have to criticise him because he didn't criticise me, I like it. I was fortunate as a manager to be with Messi when he scored two he wanted three or four or five. The top scorers are never satisfied, they want more. At the same time we have to involve new players, Julian, there are a lot of games." 

Pep's words should encourage City fans as having a similar mentality to the great Lionel Messi is hardly going to hold Haaland back. If the 22-year-old can develop similarly to the way the Argentinian did under Guardiola at Barcelona then City will have an elite-level striker on their hands for years to come. 

