Pep Guardiola Praises Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland Following Goalscoring Debut

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise onto Manchester City new boy Erling Haaland in his press conference today after the striker made an instant impact in his Premier League debut last weekend. 

Haaland wasted little time introducing himself to the Premier League, scoring both of Man City's goals in their 2-0 victory over West Ham in their opening Premier League game. The striker won and scored a penalty in the first half before slotting the ball around Alphonse Areola in the second half to double City's lead. 

The Norwegian's bright start to Premier League life was important after he failed to impress in City's 3-1 Community Shield defeat to title rivals Liverpool. The 22-year-old was finding himself in the right places but missed a number of opportunities in the game, most notably hitting the crossbar from around four yards out. 

Erling Haaland

His performance in the defeat garnered a lot of criticism, mainly on social media, so Haaland will have been delighted to have instantly silenced his critics with an impressive performance against The Hammers. 

City manager Guardiola was just as impressed as everyone else with Haaland's showing on Sunday and singled the striker out for praise in his press conference today. When asked how highly he rates the striker, the Spaniard responded (via The Manchester Evening News): "An exceptional player but we're together one month. Not necessary to tell you, we all know it. He's an incredible competitor, wants to win."

The Cityzens boss was also questioned on what the Norwegian has shown him in training. "His sense of goal. What impresses me most is he has a good education," Guardiola said

"He's humble, how much he talks with young players, not just important players, always talks. Settles good like Julian (Alvarez) and the other guys."

The Norwegian talisman will be hoping to add more goals to his name in his pursuit of the golden boot when The Cityzens take on Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon. 

