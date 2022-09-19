Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji as well as explaining Kevin De Bruyne's adapted role in midfield

Pep Guardiola was in awe of Manuel Akanji's Premier League debut for Manchester City in their 3-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Swiss defender has looked at home since his transfer deadline day arrival from Borussia Dortmund, completing 90 minutes for the defending champions and a second clean sheet in his three appearances.

"More than exceptional," Guardiola said when asked about Akanji's latest appearance for the Cityzens.

"He is so, so clever – whether the play is short or long - when he goes, he goes, but not too much to give away a penalty or cause falls.

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji battling against Wolverhampton Wanderers Gonçalo Guedes

"He is so aggressive to go across the opponent and has the perfect temperament to control the situation. Really, really good.

"And John [Stones] was brilliant at full-back, and I'm so happy he could do it two games in a row because we need him." Guardiola continued in the post-match press conference.

Guardiola was also questioned about Jack Grealish following his post-match interview, where he thanked the Manchester City manager for keeping faith in him.

"I trust unconditionally all of them, and I trust him unconditionally – today he scored a goal and every time he had the ball, he was one against one when he took on the full-back all the time, all the time, all the time, but he has to play for himself and give the best of himself because that's what I'm looking for," said Pep whilst also saying there is no need for anyone to thank him.

Jack Grealish celebrates scoring the opening goal for Manchester City with Bernardo Silva and Rodri IMAGO / Colorsport

"I'm happy with him, happy with the victory and Jack [Grealish] has an incredible personality to play, and that's why I'm happy for him, but they don't have to say thank you – I just want the best of themselves every time they play – this is what we are looking for.

"He has to be who he is in the good moments and bad moments that everyone has; he has to say, 'I am Jack Grealish, this is who I am; I go there with a good mentality and try to the best for myself and my team-mates.

"I never say he has to score a goal – I said to try, be more aggressive (in the box), yeah.

"Kevin [De Bruyne] scored a lot of goals last season, but this year he is more about assists than goals, and Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan] is an incredible runner into the box as he showed perfectly against Aston Villa last season – when we are there, everyone has permission to open the door and go to the box – nobody is not allowed to do that – everyone can do this." As he explained what he has come to expect this season from his captain, Kevin De Bruyne.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne battles for the ball against Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Aït-Nouri IMAGO / News Images

"It was very good for us today because 12.30 pm kick-off away after the Champions League is so dangerous – the pitch was dry, but we have to admit that in all the situations today we were fortunate – we scored early, got the second one quite early as well and then there was the red card.

"The first 15-20 minutes we were so aggressive, but we were not able to control that, so our rhythm was a bit slower, and in the second half the game was dangerous because they were better than us, they run more than us, but after we score the third, then it was over."

