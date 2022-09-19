Pep Guardiola Praises New Brighton Manager Roberto De Zerbi

New Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly made a shock decision sacking Thomas Tuchel so early on in the campaign.

His main man to replace him was Graham Potter who had started the season in fine form at Brighton and The Seagulls could not stand in his way as he made the move to London to take on his first job at a stereotypical big club.

Brighton, who have proved to be a model club in recent years, at first where content to have Adam Lallana as their caretaker manager but then they moved swiftly to get the man they wanted.

That was Roberto De Zerbi who they have officially announced is the man to take over Potter.

Pep Guardiola said: "Nowadays in Serie A, you see the forwards get far more service and in more comfortable areas. Italian football will always have an element of defend and counter, because that's an aspect that is admired abroad and part of your culture.

"But with the revolution of Arrigo Sacchi and lately coaches like Maurizio Sarri and Roberto De Zerbi, there are teams who play the ball more and therefore also concede more."

De Zerbi most recently managed Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and before that was where he had his most successful spell at Sassuolo as his attacking style of play in Serie A got him noticed within Europe.

